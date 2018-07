Starbucks announced Monday that it will stop using plastic straws at all of its stores worldwide.

The global coffee giant said that it plans to eliminate all single-use plastic straws by 2020, and will instead cap cold drinks with lids that do not require the use of a straw.

The company said in a release that paper or compostable straws will be available for customers upon request, and will be served with their Frappuccino blended drinks.

