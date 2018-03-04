Stars to Wear Anti-Gun-Violence Pin at Oscars, Sources Say

Michael Bloomberg’s New York-based gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safetyhas created an anti-gun-violence pin for celebrities to wear to the Oscars on Sunday, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre that left 17 dead last month, thousands of young people have called upon the organization to support their efforts to advocate for more stringent gun-control laws and other public-safety issues.

According to one Hollywood stylist, the pins have been sent to The Wall Group and other key Hollywood agencies to dole out prior to the red carpet.

The pins will likely display #NeverAgain, the rallying slogan for the movement. Everytown for Gun Safety has not yet responded to THR‘s request for confirmation.

