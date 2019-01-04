Start 2019 with the Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Image Credits: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images, Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images.

Let’s make it two in a row!

Conditions were excellent for last month’s Geminid meteor shower and will be again for the upcoming Quadrantids.

Bob Riha Jr./Getty Images

This annual shower is something of a black sheep among meteor watchers with its brief peak, frigid viewing conditions, and odd origin. While active from late December to mid-January, most of the the shower’s material is concentrated in a thin band which Earth passes through perpendicularly, the reason for its short duration. We’re in and out in a little more than 6 hours.

