Start 2019 with the Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Let’s make it two in a row!

Conditions were excellent for last month’s Geminid meteor shower and will be again for the upcoming Quadrantids.

This annual shower is something of a black sheep among meteor watchers with its brief peak, frigid viewing conditions, and odd origin. While active from late December to mid-January, most of the the shower’s material is concentrated in a thin band which Earth passes through perpendicularly, the reason for its short duration. We’re in and out in a little more than 6 hours.

Read more