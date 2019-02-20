State Attorney Recuses Herself From Jussie Smollett Case

Image Credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images.

The Cook County state’s attorney has recused herself from the investigation surrounding Jussie Smollett, as Chicago police continue to dig into the alleged hate crime attack the actor claims occurred last month.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself on Tuesday, but it was not immediately clear why. First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats will take over the case as acting state’s attorney, Fox News has learned.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Foxx’s recusal came as the Chicago Police Department rejected a tip the bureau received earlier Tuesday regarding the “Empire” actor’s case.

Cardi B is now casting blame on the racism of the Chicago Police Dept. as the cause behind the Jussie Smollett hoax. Owen breaks down how the left needs this alleged attack to be true.


