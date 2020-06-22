State Department Adds Four More Chinese Media Companies to "Foreign Missions" List

As the pundits and talking heads at the Washington Post opinion section try to revive the Russia collusion narrative, the White House and State Department remain fixated on waging an information war against China, as the State Department declared four more Chinese media outlets in the US as foreign missions that will need to register with the federal government and provide regular updates.

The outlets include the Global Times, a popular English-language news service led by editor in chief Hu Xijin, who has been profiled by American news organizations as one of the most prominent English-language mouthpieces for the CCP.

Global Times

China Central Television

China News Service

People’s Daily

This is the third time the Trump administration has targeted Chinese media organizations operating in the US since Beijing announced plans to expel all reporters from several media organizations including the New York Times, WSJ and other organizations.

The White House has also targeted visas for Chinese reporters being brought in to the country to work at these companies.

This is the third time since then that the administration as added Chinese media outlets to the list of foreign missions.



