State Department: Kim Jong-Un Wasn't Given Copy of 'Rocket Man' CD

The State Department said Saturday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not gift North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a copy of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” signed by the president despite reports from South Korean media.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told NBC News that Pompeo did not deliver the CD, despite a report from South Korean media outlet The Chosun Ilbo stating that Pompeo was delivering the CD after Trump learned Kim was unaware of the hit song.

“The ‘Rocket Man’ CD was the subject of discussion during Trump’s lunch with Kim. Kim mentioned that Trump referred to him as ‘rocket man’ when tensions ran high last year,” a source told the South Korean news outlet. “Trump then asked Kim if he knew the song and Kim said ‘no.’ ”

Read more