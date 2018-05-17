State Department Postpones Forum on Cuba After GOP Uproar

Image Credits: Marcos Radicella.

The State Department abruptly postponed an internal forum on Cuba planned for this Friday following complaints from Republicans on Capitol Hill and conservative foreign-policy experts that it featured only Castro apologists and opponents of President Donald Trump’s stricter policies toward Havana.

Originally planned as a three-hour seminar featuring lectures from some of the leading architects and proponents of President Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba, the State Department postponed the event Wednesday after Republicans on Capitol Hill questioned why it was taking place and who organized it, according to three knowledgeable sources.

White House officials also intervened late Tuesday to try to shut down the event, two sources said.

A State Department spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon “the event in question has been postponed.”

