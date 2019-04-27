State Department Urges US Citizens to Leave Sri Lanka Over Terrorism Fears

The State Department issued new guidance Friday urging U.S. citizens to leave Sri Lanka in the wake of a terrorist attack last Easter Sunday on churches and luxury hotels that killed more than 250 people.

The message, which urged the voluntary departure of all U.S. citizens from the country, also mandated all school-age family members of U.S. government employees to leave Sri Lanka.

Be advised – the U.S travel advisory for #SriLanka is now level 3. Please plan accordingly – read more here: https://t.co/c1flM6mDEo — U.S. Embassy Colombo (@USEmbSL) April 26, 2019

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas,” the State Department said on its website.

The guidance came the same day as a Sri Lankan raid on a suspected militant hideout that killed at least 15 people.

