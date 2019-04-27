State Department Urges US Citizens to Leave Sri Lanka Over Terrorism Fears

The State Department issued new guidance Friday urging U.S. citizens to leave Sri Lanka in the wake of a terrorist attack last Easter Sunday on churches and luxury hotels that killed more than 250 people.

The message, which urged the voluntary departure of all U.S. citizens from the country, also mandated all school-age family members of U.S. government employees to leave Sri Lanka.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas,” the State Department said on its website.

The guidance came the same day as a Sri Lankan raid on a suspected militant hideout that killed at least 15 people.

Alex Jones breaks down how the mainstream media is trying to push the false narrative that Muslims in Sri Lanka are victims because of the profiling of the people who commit bombing attacks against Christians, rather than simply mourning the Indian people who were blown apart by radical muslims.


