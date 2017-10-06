State Dept. approves $15B missile defense sale to Saudi Arabia

The State Department on Friday approved a $15 billion missile defense sale to Saudi Arabia, even as some lawmakers contest the sale over human rights concerns.

The sale — part of a $110 billion defense deal with the kingdom announced in May — is for the Lockheed Martin and Raytheon-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which handles foreign military sales.

Saudi Arabia has requested 44 THAAD launchers, 360 interceptor missiles, radars, batteries, trucks to move the system and other equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a friendly country,” the agency notice states.

Read more


Related Articles

Prince Charles Loves Somali Pirates — And GAIA

Prince Charles Loves Somali Pirates — And GAIA

World News
Comments
Denmark to Become the Next European Country to Ban Burka

Denmark to Become the Next European Country to Ban Burka

World News
Comments

Swedistan: Airport Emergency After ‘Mother of Satan’ Explosive Found In Luggage

World News
Comments

CNN may lose license in Russia

World News
Comments

Russia & Saudi Arabia sign billion dollar deals during King’s visit

World News
Comments

Comments