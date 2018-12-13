State Dept Buys Phone Hacking Tools for Police in Ghana

Image Credits: US Department of State photo.

The State Department is purchasing some very specific phone hacking tools that it plans to turn over to the Ghanaian police force to assist the country’s investigations into international crime.

The department released a solicitation Dec. 7 for phone hacking tools and hardware that are interoperable with tools used by the department and other U.S. agencies. Once purchased, the department will donate those tools through the U.S. Embassy in Accra to the Ghana Police Service’s cyber investigative unit.

“This will allow [the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement] to accomplish its foreign assistance mission in Ghana to build the capacity of law enforcement to combat transnational organized crime, such as cybercrime that directly affects Americans,” according to the sole-source justification document.

