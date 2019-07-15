State Dept. Calls On Sweden to Treat US Rapper "With Respect"

Image Credits: Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW.

The US State Department has weighed in on the treatment of A$AP Rocky by Swedish authorities after the rapper was arrested in Stockholm for an alleged attack that took place late last month, a report said.

Secretary Mike Pompeo has been briefed about the detainment of A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — as the “A$AP Forever” rapper is being held in a Swedish prison pending charges, according to Politico.

Screenshots

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Read more


A$AP Rocky and his crew were attacked and harassed by aggressive migrants in Stockholm, and were arrested for standing up for themselves.


Related Articles

Head of Russian Parliament Claims Allowing Same-Sex Adoption Will Lead to "Extinction of Humanity"

Head of Russian Parliament Claims Allowing Same-Sex Adoption Will Lead to “Extinction of Humanity”

World News
Comments
Algerian Soccer Fans in Paris & London Riot Again After Victory

Algerian Soccer Fans in Paris & London Riot Again After Victory

World News
Comments

Somali Forces Brace For New Attacks After Jihadist Hotel Assault Leaves Dozens Dead

World News
comments

Over 700 ‘Black Vest’ Migrants Occupy Paris Pantheon Demanding Citizenship

World News
comments

France: Algerian Football Fans Riot, Wield Chainsaws, Loot Stores

World News
comments

Comments