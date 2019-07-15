State Dept. Calls On Sweden to Treat US Rapper "With Respect"

The US State Department has weighed in on the treatment of A$AP Rocky by Swedish authorities after the rapper was arrested in Stockholm for an alleged attack that took place late last month, a report said.

Secretary Mike Pompeo has been briefed about the detainment of A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — as the “A$AP Forever” rapper is being held in a Swedish prison pending charges, according to Politico.

“There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Read more



A$AP Rocky and his crew were attacked and harassed by aggressive migrants in Stockholm, and were arrested for standing up for themselves.