State Dept. Confirms Two More US Citizen Deaths in Dominican Republic

The families of two U.S. citizens have come forward to Fox News to report that the pair died suddenly while visiting the Dominican Republic.

They have been identified as Chris Palmer, a 41-year-old Army veteran from Kansas who died April 18, 2018, and Barbara Diane Maser-Mitchell, a 69-year-old retired nurse from Pennsylvania who died on Sept. 17, 2016, after falling critically ill at a resort.

Yesterday, I wrote to @StateDept & @FBI to ensure that grieving families receive timely updates after the deaths of nine Americans, including one victim from my District. @StateDept should reassess its Travel Advisory to the country. https://t.co/sNwbmMPyUt — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) June 20, 2019

The State Department confirmed their deaths to Fox News on Thursday.

