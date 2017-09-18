State Dept. Considers Closing Embassy In Cuba After Diplomats Suffer Mystery Illness

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that the Trump administration is considering whether to close the U.S. Embassy in Havana following a string of unexplained incidents that have damaged the health of American diplomats.

“We have it under evaluation,” Tillerson told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “It’s a very serious issue.”

At least 21 Americans have been confirmed to have suffered some kind of medical harm in Havana. Tillerson also confirmed the State Department has brought home some of the people affected.

