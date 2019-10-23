State Dept. Used Soros-Linked Media Tracking Tool To Illegally Monitor Pro-Trump Journalists

The State Department used a powerful social media tracking tool linked to far-left billionaire George Soros to unlawfully monitor well-known U.S. conservative individuals with ties to President Trump, according to government accountability group Judicial Watch.

A State Department source told Judicial Watch that the Facebook-owned platform is called Crowdtangle, a content discovery tool which identifies social media influencers and tracks rivals.

Crowdtangle was reportedly used by ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, an Obama holdover, from Ukraine to monitor more than a dozen U.S. citizens close to the president, including his son Donald Trump Jr., lawyer Rudy Giuliani, journalists like Sarah Carter and John Solomon, and conservative television personalities like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Yovanovitch, a career diplomat appointed as ambassador to Ukraine by Obama in 2016, was recalled by the State Department in May and remains a State Department employee in Washington D.C. She’s since been cooperating with the Democrats’ secret impeachment coup efforts.

Crowdtangle CEO Brandon Silverman announced in January that he would give the tool to select academics and researchers in order to help counter “misinformation” and social media abuse.

“To date, Crowdtangle has been available primarily to help newsrooms and media publishers understand what is happening on the platform,” Silverman writes.

“We’re eager to make it available to this important new set of partners and help continue to provide more transparency into how information is being spread on social media.”

But a Soros-backed company is reportedly in charge with deciding who is allowed to access Crowdtangle.

From Judicial Watch:

A leftwing, Soros-funded organization called Social Science Research Center (SSRC) is charged with determining who is granted access to Crowdtangle.

The nonprofit describes itself as an international organization guided by the belief that “justice, prosperity, and democracy all require better understanding of complex social, cultural, economic, and political processes.” In 2016 Soros’s Open Society Foundations gave the SSRC nearly $500,000 for a Latin America human rights and public health initiative and a global “equality and antidiscrimination” program.

But using State Department resources to target certain individuals with Crowdtangle clearly violates the law, according to a State Department official.

“This is not an obscure rule, everyone in public diplomacy or public affairs knows they can’t make lists and monitor U.S. citizens unless there is a major national security reason,” a senior State Department official said last week.

This illegal operation by Yovanovitch using Soros-backed tools suggests a clear political bias against the president and his supporters, and indicates that the State Department is not receiving proper oversight from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

