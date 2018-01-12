State Dept Warns: Avoid Travel to Shithole Countries

The State Dept. recommends US citizens avoid traveling to third-world countries the mainstream media claims President Trump referred to as “shitholes.”

In particular, the department said travelers should “reconsider” going to Haiti “due to crime and civil unrest.”

“Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common,” warns the State Dept. “Local police may lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents or emergencies.”

“Protests, tire burning, and road blockages are frequent and often spontaneous.”

The crime in Haiti is so bad that embassy personnel are banned from walking in certain neighborhoods.

Now, according to the Oxford Dictionary, a shithole is defined as:

An extremely dirty, shabby, or otherwise unpleasant place.

‘this place is a shithole, I hope you know that’

Pronunciation

shithole/ˈʃɪthəʊl/

It actually sounds like Haiti is worse than a shithole, given that definition, but there’s African nations even more dangerous than Haiti, such as the Central African Republic.

“Do not travel to Central African Republic (CAR) due to crime and civil unrest,” says the State Dept. “Violent crime, such as armed robbery, aggravated battery, and homicide, is common.”

“Large areas of the country are controlled by armed groups who regularly kidnap, injure, and/or kill civilians. In the event of unrest, airport, land border, and road closures may occur with little or no notice.”

Somalia, however, sounds even worse due terrorism and piracy.

“Terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia,” warns the State Dept. “They may attack with little or no warning, targeting airports and seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other areas where large crowds gather and Westerners frequent, as well as government, military, and Western convoys.”

“Pirates are active in the waters off the Horn of Africa, especially in the international waters near Somalia.”

It sounds like it’d be difficult to properly vet migrants from such violent countries, especially when compared to somewhere like Norway, which the State Dept. says is a relatively safe country.

