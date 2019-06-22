State Expands Medicaid to Cover Gender Reassignment Surgeries for Minors

Vermont is expanding its Medicaid insurance to cover gender reassignment surgery for patients under 21 who want the procedure.

Minors from 16 to 18 who have been legally emancipated from their parents are now eligible for coverage without parental consent, and minors who experience “gender dysphoria” will be able to undergo the surgery with their parents’ consent.

From the National Review:

Patients seeking gender surgeries must complete 12 consecutive months of living as the gender they identify as, and the desired surgery must be approved by a mental health professional and a doctor who deem it a medical necessity.

The 16 eligible surgeries include genital surgeries such as vaginectomies and phalloplasties as well as breast surgeries, mastectomies and breast augmentations.

Vermont joins other liberal states like California in including gender reassignment procedures in Medicaid coverage, where nearly half of minors depend on Medicaid for coverage, according to Vermont’s Department of Health.

Some medical experts condemned the move to have Medicaid insurance indulge in childrens’ gender “delusions.”

“Children with gender dysphoria believe they are not their biological sex,” the American College of Pediatricians said last year of California’s law.

“A delusion is a fixed false belief. This bill proposes that foster children with gender dysphoria be socially affirmed into their delusion, and allowed to obtain experimental puberty blockers, and dangerous cross-sex hormones and surgery without parental consent.”

“Passage of this legislation will allow emotionally disturbed children to consent to dangerous life-altering procedures that will not reduce their risk for suicide in the long term,” the group said. “This would be a criminal outcome.”

Drag Queen Story Hour events continue to be held across America in an attempt to sexualize and confuse a whole generation of children. Vox Day joins Alex to break down this evil agenda being promoted by the radical left.