State Kidnaps Family's Son After They Used Marijuana to Control His Seizures

A Georgia couple had their son taken by the state after providing him marijuana to help control seizures.

Matthew and Suzeanna Brills’ 15-year-old son David was having up to 10 seizures a day.

After learning marijuana could possibly help, Matthew illegally bought some and tested it out before giving it to David.

“For our son, it was a miracle for him,” Matthew told CBS News.

Smoking marijuana helped David stop having seizures for 71 days, the longest he’d ever gone without a seizure.

“For 71 days our son rode his bike, woke up, went to school, played with friends, played outside, and the terror for his life that gripped our hearts and souls began to lift,” his mom wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to legal bills.

The problem began when someone reported the parents to Georgia CPS, known as the Division of Family and Children Services.

As his parents were incarcerated for 6 days, the state came for David on April 20 after a drug test came back positive.

“That day, he had a seizure and had to be rushed to a hospital,” reports CBS.

His mother Suzeanne recalled speaking to him over the phone as he was about to have another seizure.

“When I talked to him tonight… the 10-minute phone call I was allowed to have with him, he is on the verge of going into a seizure,” Suzeanne said.

While numerous states have passed laws allowing for medical marijuana use, Georgia requires residents apply for a state-issued card in order to be able to possess THC oil.

“Georgia law allows for the possession of up to 20 ounces of cannabis oil for people diagnosed with one of a dozen illnesses including epilepsy. More than 3,500 people are registered with the state as medical marijuana patients,” reports The Macon Telegraph.

“The only way he could get a medical card would be a six-year waiting list,” said David’s mom.

Now the Brills are facing serious criminal charges, in addition to having to deal with the state’s CPS.

Local law enforcement is siding with the state, with Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum saying it’s his “duty to enforce state law.”

The sheriff held a press conference Thursday where he played an obscene message from an out-of-state critic who slammed him.

“I’d love to see you (expletives) try to take away my kid from me if I’m giving him the only medicine that works. You piece of (expletives)!” the man in the message stated.

The sheriff said they took it easy on the Brills, as they could have piled on additional charges.

“We’re trying to, on one hand, understand their position if what they’re saying is true,” Sheriff Mitchum said, adding they’re “at the very least still doing our job like we’re supposed to do, not turning our head.”

Matthew and Suzeanne were released from jail on April 25. Now they’re trying to raise money for a lawyer to help get their son back. Their donation page has raised over $27,000 to help with legal costs.

“I’m a father that did what it took to make sure my son was okay,” says Matthew.

Sheriff Mitchum says Suzeanne expressed a similar sentiment, telling deputies, “I’m willing to face the jail time or the consequences for it if it will help my son.”

“Because of all of this, we want to move our child and family to a state with the medical resources to help him,” Suzeanne wrote on their donation page. “We have found a lawyer who is the best of the best. She has reviewed and has been very optimistic in her ability to help us get our son back, and move him to a place where he can be monitored with regulated, specially grown marijuana that is designed to treat his individual needs uniquely. Our son deserves life.”

