State official: 1 arrested, 2 cited in I-85 fire, collapse

Image Credits: GaDOT.

Three people have been charged in connection to Thursday’s fire under a raise section of Interstate 85, according to state officials. The fire led to the eventual collapse of one of the spans and damaged at least three other spans.

Basil Eleby was charged with criminal damage to property and was taken to the Atlanta City Jail. Sophia Broner and Barry Thomas were cited with criminal trespass charge, a misdemeanor. The state fire marshal’s office said the two men and one woman are believed to be homeless.

“They used available materials to start the fire. We got reports that several individuals were in the area. We interviewed those; that led to a third,” said Jay Florence, Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Read more


Related Articles

FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos of 9/11 Pentagon Crash

FBI Releases Never-Before-Seen Photos of 9/11 Pentagon Crash

Hot News
Comments
MSM Airs Live "Racist" Hissy Fit On TV

MSM Airs Live “Racist” Hissy Fit On TV

Hot News
Comments

Twitter Silences Another Prominent Trump Supporter As Censorship Escalates

Hot News
Comments

Assange’s Safe Haven at Risk

Hot News
Comments

Planned Ann Coulter Visit To UC Berkeley Has Organizers Fearing Another Backlash

Hot News
Comments

Comments