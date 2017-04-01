State official: 1 arrested, 2 cited in I-85 fire, collapse

Three people have been charged in connection to Thursday’s fire under a raise section of Interstate 85, according to state officials. The fire led to the eventual collapse of one of the spans and damaged at least three other spans.

Basil Eleby was charged with criminal damage to property and was taken to the Atlanta City Jail. Sophia Broner and Barry Thomas were cited with criminal trespass charge, a misdemeanor. The state fire marshal’s office said the two men and one woman are believed to be homeless.

“They used available materials to start the fire. We got reports that several individuals were in the area. We interviewed those; that led to a third,” said Jay Florence, Deputy Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

