State Police plan to use drones for Sail Boston security

Law enforcement agencies plan to use drones for aerial surveillance during Sail Boston, the Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

At least one drone will hover over Castle Island, and others near the event will be under the control of law enforcement, the statement said.

Members of the public are not allowed to fly drones over the event because of its proximity to Logan International Airport, police said.

Other prohibited items include pets, large backpacks, firearms or sharp objects, coolers on wheels, wagons or pull carts, grills or propane tanks, and bicycles, police said.

