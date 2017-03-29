State Rep Caught Tipping Off Illegal Aliens About ICE Raids

Massachusetts state Rep. Michelle DuBois posted a warning to illegal immigrants on her Facebook page Tuesday about upcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that are rumored to be taking place in the area.

“ICE raid in Brockton (MA) on 3/28,” DuBois wrote in a post. “I got the following information from my friend in the Latin community: ‘I have a message for the immigrant community of Brockton. Please be careful on Wednesday 29. ICE will be in Brockton on that day.’”

“If you are undocumented don’t go out on the street,” DuBois, who represents the 10th district, added. “If there is a knock on the door of your house and you don’t know who it is, don’t open the door. I ask you to be careful.”

The Democrat included a phone number for immigrants to call if they are detained by ICE.

She also followed up her original post with a chart that explains “what to do if ICE comes to your door.”

