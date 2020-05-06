States Implement Police Drones, Contact Tracing Apps To Combat COVID-19

Many states are using the pandemic hysteria to roll out Big Brother-like technologies and laws that will further be used to spy on Americans and execute ultimate control over humanity.

Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health in partnership with ProudCrowd, creators of the popular Bison Tracker app, launched the free mobile app Care19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have instituted mandatory face mask ordinances for visiting businesses or taking public transportation.

In West Virginia, those who test positive for COVID-19 that refuse to quarantine are being forced to wear GPS monitoring ankle bracelets, according to the Associated Press.

Police agencies have now started to use drones to enforce Stay-At-Home orders, as seen in Daytona, Florida.

But that’s not all.

Social media companies and the tech industry are secretly snitching on their users to the government.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the mobile advertising industry is currently providing location data to local, state, and federal government organizations.

Google is also providing location data it collects through its Maps Traffic Function.

