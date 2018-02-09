Recently, five states began testing a new cell phone app enabling people to use their smartphones as a digital ID.

The app works as a substitute for traditional ID cards or driver’s licenses whereby it can be presented for identification during traffic stops, gaining entry into a bar, nightclub or any other venue requiring the use of an ID.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver takes to the streets of Austin, Texas to ask people whether or not they would use a digital ID in the place of a traditional plastic card exploring the ramifications of this new technology.


Related Articles

Rand Paul Slams 'Ridiculous Waste' Of Taxpayer Money By Government

Rand Paul Slams ‘Ridiculous Waste’ Of Taxpayer Money By Government

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

Mexican Woman Trying to Illegally Cross Into US Falls Off Cliff, Breaks Spine

U.S. News
Comments

GOP Rep Nunes: Dems Preventing Release of Schiff Memo by Packing It Full of Sources, Methods

U.S. News
Comments

Trump To Unveil $1.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Days After Signing Massive Budget

U.S. News
Comments

Fox News: ‘School Science Project That Connected Race & IQ Is Pulled After Complaints’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments