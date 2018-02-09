Recently, five states began testing a new cell phone app enabling people to use their smartphones as a digital ID.

The app works as a substitute for traditional ID cards or driver’s licenses whereby it can be presented for identification during traffic stops, gaining entry into a bar, nightclub or any other venue requiring the use of an ID.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver takes to the streets of Austin, Texas to ask people whether or not they would use a digital ID in the place of a traditional plastic card exploring the ramifications of this new technology.