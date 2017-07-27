States threatening to sue EPA to force new environmental policies

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

States are threatening to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try to force the Trump administration into writing new environmental policies.

The potential lawsuits from states like Maryland and Connecticut could put the Trump administration and EPA head Scott Pruitt in a tough spot, where they may have to take new enforcement actions or take new actions that could have a negative impact on fossil fuel plants.

Both of those states have filed formal notices with the EPA that they intend to sue the agency for not responding to petitions they filed asking the EPA to force power plants in upwind states to curb their air pollution.

“The agency has an obligation to act,” said Richard Revesz, director of New York University School of Law’s Institute for Policy Integrity, a regulatory think tank.

