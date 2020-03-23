"Stay at Home": Police Drone Enforces Quarantine in Brussels

Authorities in Brussels, Belgium are mimicking their European counterparts by having police drones patrolling the streets telling citizens to go home.

A video clip shows a surveillance drone urging members of the public to avoid all contact and keep a distance of at least one and a half meters.

“Stay at home if possible,” says the audio broadcast by the drone, reminding people that they can only leave home “if allowed.”

Police drones are being used in Brussels to warn the public that lockdown is in force, and that social distancing regulations must be adhered to. For the latest updates on #coronavirus, click here: https://t.co/nINriV0Bo4 pic.twitter.com/M3JNMNJhCH — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2020

Belgium has imposed a similar lockdown process to other European countries, closing schools and businesses while ordering people to stay indoors.

While such measures appear to be working, officials have said the original date on which they were set to expire will be extended anyway.

Belgium has recorded 3,743 coronavirus cases so far with a total of 88 deaths.

