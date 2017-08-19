‘Stay Away From The Common’ During Boston Free Speech Rally, Mayor Urges
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging people to stay away from a planned Free Speech Rally scheduled for Saturday on Boston Common.

Walsh made the comments Friday as he discussed security for the event alongside Boston Police Commissioner William Evans and Gov. Charlie Baker.

The mayor said he has spoken with the Southern Poverty Law Center for guidance on how to handle events involving white supremacists.

“They say that interacting with these groups just gives them a platform to spread their message of hate,” said Walsh. “They recommend that people should not confront these rallies. So we’re urging everyone to stay away from the Common.”

