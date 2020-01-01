Stay Classy CNN: Anderson Cooper Discusses 'Who has biggest C**k in Hollywood' During New Year's Broadcast

Viewers tuning in to CNN for New Year’s Eve coverage were treated to host Anderson Cooper grotesquely discussing the male anatomy with his co-host.

A drunk Cooper was conversing with co-host Andy Cohen during the live broadcast, when he clarified a comment by blurting out the question, “Who has the biggest cock in Hollywood?”

This is @CNN Anderson Cooper saying "cock" on live TV, while my child is awake. Shameful! #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/zVeLHJBZaP — Mike (@FuctupMike) January 1, 2020

“This is Anderson Cooper saying ‘cock’ on live TV, while my child is awake,” said Twitter user @FuctupMike, adding, “Shameful.”

One stunned viewer, who claimed his mother was visiting his home for the first time, said he was immediately embarrassed by Cooper’s remark and changed the channel.

So, CNN comes on in my house for the first time in … ever (or a really long time, at the very least.) And I’m welcomed to Anderson Cooper talking about his mom asking “Who has the biggest cock in Hollywood?” I’m no prude, folks, but the channel was changed immediately. — HAP (@hap317) January 1, 2020

CNN and Anderson Cooper have not yet released statements addressing the comment.

Cooper also nearly threw up on camera after taking a shot during the live broadcast.

INJECT ANDERSON COOPER DYING FROM SHOTS INTO MY VEINS. This is the best television. #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/XGlxFw1ovf — Corey Cohen (@CoreyECohen) January 1, 2020

And who can forget Cooper’s reaction last year after taking his first shot.

A reminder that we must protect Anderson Cooper at all cost. pic.twitter.com/sTzddZ85hg — The Demon of Savage Park 👹 (@binaryproblem) January 1, 2020

