Stay Classy CNN: Anderson Cooper Discusses 'Who has biggest C**k in Hollywood' During New Year's Broadcast

Viewers tuning in to CNN for New Year’s Eve coverage were treated to host Anderson Cooper grotesquely discussing the male anatomy with his co-host.

A drunk Cooper was conversing with co-host Andy Cohen during the live broadcast, when he clarified a comment by blurting out the question, “Who has the biggest cock in Hollywood?”

“This is Anderson Cooper saying ‘cock’ on live TV, while my child is awake,” said Twitter user @FuctupMike, adding, “Shameful.”

One stunned viewer, who claimed his mother was visiting his home for the first time, said he was immediately embarrassed by Cooper’s remark and changed the channel.

CNN and Anderson Cooper have not yet released statements addressing the comment.

Cooper also nearly threw up on camera after taking a shot during the live broadcast.

And who can forget Cooper’s reaction last year after taking his first shot.

