What can you say about a portion of the world lead by people that despise children?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Oedipus Complex-riddled French President Emmanuel Macron are all childless.

Sterilization has been among us long before most of us were even born and we would all be fools to think it ended there.

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!