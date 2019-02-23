Steele: Trump ‘Probably’ Unhappy That Law Enforcement Stopped Attack On Prominent Democrats

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele claimed Friday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump was ‘probably’ upset that law enforcement prevented a terror attack against prominent Democrats.

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stockpiling guns and ammunition with the alleged intention of carrying out a large-scale terror attack to “establish a white homeland.”

WATCH:

“I was going to say, I guess I kind of, at this point, have reached — my glass is no longer half-full, it’s just overflowing with all of the crazy that comes out of Trump,” Steele stated. “On this one, why would we be surprised that a self-proclaimed nationalist would not speak out against a self-proclaimed white nationalist?”

He continued, “Why are we acting like this is a space Donald Trump is going to go in on behalf of the American ideal? No, he’s not. These are his people, all right. And he’s not going to thank law enforcement because he’s probably not happy about what law enforcement did.”

