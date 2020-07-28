Steelers Player Refuses To Kneel - "Screw Anybody" Who Doesn't Like It

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt publicly declared on Monday that he does not plan on kneeling during the National Anthem in the 2020 season.

“Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that,” Tuitt wrote on Twitter. “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and … worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

With the NFL joining other major league sports in backing the BLM movement, the 2020 season will undoubtedly be more politicized than any previous year.

How will NFL analysts and Tuitt’s fellow players react to his decision and how many others will join him in standing up for what they believe in?

