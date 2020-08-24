Stelter Says CNN Will "Live Fact Check" RNC; Critics Ask Why It Didn't Do The Same For DNC

CNN host Brian Stelter announced Sunday that the network will ‘live fact check’ the Republican National Convention, promoting critics to ask why the network didn’t do the same during the snore fest that was the Democratic National Convention.

Stelter declared that because there will likely be a “stream of disinformation” at the RNC this week, CNN will “cut away” from the event as and when it needs to correct GOP claims.

Stelter also hilariously slammed other networks for being biased.

“There is an asymmetry in our media…where Fox is off there on the right in ways that other networks are not, in the middle or on the left,” Stelter said, further claiming that “one side” lies “a whole lot more than the other.”

“SHOULD TV NETWORKS AIR RNC IN FULL?” @BrianStelter advanced rationale for nets not to: “Television nets are going to have interesting choices to make…about whether to cut away if there’s this stream of disinformation happening live.” Promises CNN will cut in w/ “fact checks. pic.twitter.com/7GBgDSdiaI — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 23, 2020

Many were quick to highlight the sheer hypocrisy of Stelter’s tantrum:

I must have missed the live fact-checks during the DNC https://t.co/3YGeem4q0R — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 23, 2020

Democrat surrogate @brianstelter advocating for fact checks during RNC. Did @CNN cut away from DNC with “objective” fact checks? Disgusting bias against @realDonaldTrump.pic.twitter.com/SV5HwT5obv — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 23, 2020

Who didn’t see this coming from this clown? Stelter’s job is to make the media the center of attention. And then no one moans louder when people he doesn’t like gives him that attention. https://t.co/OJrGOJoBY5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2020

Indeed, before the RNC has even begun, CNN has been working to spread misinformation about those speaking at the event, describing former Covington High School student Nick Sandmann as a person who “sued major networks over a viral video,” and the McCloskeys as a couple who ‘waved guns at protesters’:

Saturday morning CNN graphic on expected #RNCConvention speakers. Zoom in on the part about Nick Sandmann. What's missing? #FactsFirst #ThisIsCNN pic.twitter.com/WCRcrGngGa — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 22, 2020

CNN just described Nick Sandmann as: “sued major media outlets over viral video” Isn’t it nice how CNN didn’t include how they slandered Sandmann and had to pay him untold amounts? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 22, 2020

Sandmann noted recently that he will use the opportunity at the RNC to burn the leftist media:

The left is mad I decided to speak because it’ll be the first time I testify about the media. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 19, 2020

