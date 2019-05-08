STEM School Shooter Hated Christians, Trump

18-year-old Devon Erickson, who killed one student and injured seven more during a shooting at a public charter school in Colorado, previously posted on social media about his hatred for Christians and President Trump.

Erickson and a younger accomplice walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch yesterday and opened fire on students in two classrooms.

While the motivation behind the attack remains unknown, according to Heavy, Erickson was a leftist who despised Christians and opposed Donald Trump.

“You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn’t do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is ‘ewwwwww gays,’” Erickson wrote on Facebook two years ago.

He also shared a video of comedian Seth Meyers attacking Donald Trump and another post praising Barack Obama.

The shooter appeared to be into the goth or grunge aesthetic, writing “I’m covered in ink and addicted to pain.”

It shouldn’t matter what political ideology a school shooter has unless that ideology was the motivation behind the rampage.

However, whenever such a tragedy occurs, the left rushes to find the gunman’s Facebook page in an effort to blame conservatives.

When a photo emerged of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz wearing a MAGA hat, the massacre was politically weaponized.

Yesterday’s STEM School shooting serves as a reminder that there are lunatics on both fringes of the political spectrum and their actions shouldn’t be cited to demonize innocent people.

