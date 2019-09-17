StemExpress Whistleblower "Cut Open Baby’s Face To Harvest The Brain”

Testimony delivered by pro-life activist David Daleiden, who secretly recorded abortion workers, revealed some of the gruesome details surrounding body-harvesting procedures carried out by Planned Parenthood and StemExpress.

The criminal proceeding, which took place on Friday in the San Francisco Superior Court, will determine whether or not Daleiden and colleague Sandra Merritt will go to trial for 15 felony counts of invasion of privacy and eavesdropping.

Daleiden and Merritt work for the Center for Medical Progress, who exposed Planned Parenthood’s profiteering off body parts taken from partial-birth abortions in footage released in 2015.

In a landmark case, leading many to believe it’s a political witch-hunt, Merritt and Daleiden are the first undercover journalists ever to be criminally prosecuted by the state of California.

Daleiden maintains he did the right thing by exposing tissue procurement company StemExpress for allegedly harvesting tissue from a live, 25-week-old fetus at a Planned Parenthood in California.

The hearing began two weeks ago and on Thursday, September 5, the CEO of StemExpress admitted the company sells beating hearts and intact brains.

Now, thanks to StemExpress whistleblower Holly O’Donnell and Daleiden’s testimony, we know how the company goes about extracting these baby body parts.

LifeNews.com reports: In October 2013, Daleiden said O’Donnell told him that she had harvested body parts from a “fully intact” 25-week baby at a Planned Parenthood in Northern California.

“She cut open the baby’s face to harvest the brain,” his testimony continued, according to CMP. “Prior to doing that, her supervisor showed O’Donnell the baby’s beating heart.”

“I came to suspect StemExpress and Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte of homicide,” he said.

Holly O’Donnell, former procurement technician with StemExpress, confessed to @daviddaleiden that she witnessed and dismembered a 25 week old fetus. She cut open the baby’s face to harvest the brain. Prior to doing that her supervisor showed O’Donnell the baby’s beating heart. — CMP (@CtrMedProgress) September 13, 2019

Tuesday is expected to be the final day of the preliminary hearing that ultimately decides whether the case will go to a full trial.

Planned Parenthood continues to deny any wrongdoing, but Daleiden says the case is “a biased attack on First Amendment civil rights and a political prosecution to shield Planned Parenthood from accountability for their crimes against women and children.”

Alex Jones explained Planned Parenthood’s gruesome practice of baby harvesting to Joe Rogan during his latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience:

Here is the FULL undercover video that David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress are currently on trial for: