Stepfather of Missing Houston Girl, 4, 'Person of Interest' in Her Disappearance, Report Says

Image Credits: Houston Police Department.

As desperate searchers combed the landscape Tuesday in a wooded area of a Northeast Houston neighborhood where a man told investigators his 4-year-old stepdaughter was abducted last Friday by three men in a pickup truck, police revealed he’s now a “person of interest” in her disappearance.

The Houston Police Department told Fox 26 that Darion Vence is now a “person of interest,” after claiming that Maleah Davis was kidnapped by the men after he was beaten unconscious but, eventually, he and his 2-year-old son were allowed to go free.

Initially, police said he told detectives that he walked to the hospital after being in and out of consciousness for almost 24 hours before reporting her missing. But then, officials from the Sugar Land Police Department — which is helping Houston police with the investigation — told Fox 26 Tuesday afternoon that Vence said he was dropped off, making his story inconsistent.

