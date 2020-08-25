Stephen Colbert Calls Kimberly Guilfoyle a ‘Vengeful Banshee,’ Suggests Don Jr. Was on Cocaine During RNC Speech

CBS’s left-wing host of The Late Show Stephen Colbert attacked Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle following the first night of the Republican National Convention, suggesting Trump Jr. had snorted cocaine and smearing Guilfoyle as a “vengeful banshee.”

“Next stop on the love train, was Trump Jr. girlfriend and the vengeful banshee who will haunt your dreams, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who screamed this message of hope,” said Colbert. “When it came to the president’s agenda, she had some very nuanced screams.”

Colbert then played a clip of Guilfoyle, who passionately delivered her RNC speech.

