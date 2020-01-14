Stephen King Savaged by 'Woke' Mob For Saying Art Should be Judged on Quality, Not "Diversity"

Author Stephen King is facing potential cancellation from the ‘woke’ mob after he responded to the Oscar nominations by saying art should be judged on quality, not the “diversity” of its creators.

King was responding to controversy surrounding the Oscar nominations being too “white” and too “male”.

Vogue reported that the choices were “a pretty poor showing for…well, anyone other than straight white men,” complaining that no females were nominated for best director and “zero performers of color were nominated in the best supporting actor and best supporting actress categories.”

King responded on Twitter by daring to suggest that potential winners should be judged on their merits and not their genitalia or skin color.

“As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay,” tweeted King.

“For me, the diversity issue–as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway–did not come up. That said…I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong,” he added.

For daring to suggest that movies should be judged solely on whether they are good or not, King faced an immediate backlash from ‘woke’ Twitter users.

“When films created by people of color, irrespective of quality, constantly get overlooked by institutions that are predominately comprised of white men, there is an implicit bias at work here,” responded Morgan Jerkins.

“Sir, respectfully saying you as a white man can’t really say that. You had more advantages and opportunities than a person of color would have. They have been wrongfully held back in so many ways just because of their color skin,” tweeted David Weissman.

“With all due respect, I’m afraid that a meritocracy could work only if the game weren’t rigged,” responded Laura Lippman.

“That is like saying “I don’t see color” and as problematic,” lectured another user.

The backlash from the woke mob is particularly funny given that King panders to them 99% of the time with his endless anti-Trump diatribes.

But 99% is not enough – unless you show flawless devotion to the cult – you will be cancelled.

