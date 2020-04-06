Stephen Moore on Coronavirus Impact: ‘We Are Facing a Potential Great Depression Scenario’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” economist Stephen Moore weighed in on the potential impact of the coronavirus to the United States economy.

Moore warned the nation could be “facing a potential Great Depression scenario” if the United States stays on lockdown much past the beginning of May, as well as an additional amount of deaths caused by the raised unemployment rate.

“[A]t some point soon, we’re going to have to make some real decisions about what kind of a calamity we are causing through this lockdown of our economy,” Moore told host John Catsimatidis.

“I’m not saying we shouldn’t be inattentive to the public health concern — we should. … But at some point, we have to worry about what we’re doing to our society, and what kind of economy we’re going to have after this is all over.”

