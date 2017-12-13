Steve Bannon Blamed, Mocked After Roy Moore Loss

Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon was widely mocked in political circles following Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s humiliating loss in the deep-red state of Alabama.

Bannon was one of Moore’s earliest supporters and campaigned in Alabama for the scandal-plagued candidate. In the primary run-off, Bannon backed Moore over President Trump’s preferred candidate, Republican Sen. Luther Strange.

“Luther Strange would have won in a landslide… Just too much crazy in nerve racking times,” influential news kingpin Matt Drudge wrote on Twitter following Moore’s loss. “There IS a limit!”

“This is a brutal reminder that candidate quality matters regardless of where you are running,” Steve Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, said in a statement. “Not only did Steve Bannon cost us a critical Senate seat in one of the most Republican states in the country, but he also dragged the President of the United States into his fiasco,” Law said.

