Steve Bannon 'can't get enough' of the 'race-identity politics' of the Left

Steve Bannon argued Wednesday that President Trump would benefit politically from his much-criticized response to the violent Charlottesville, Va., rally organized by white nationalists, claiming that liberals are engaging in “race-identity politics.”

“President Trump, by asking, ‘Where does this all end,’ connects with the American people about their history, culture and society,” Bannon told the New York Times in an interview Wednesday.

“The race-identity politics of the left wants to say it’s all racist,” Bannon, the White House chief strategist, added. “Just give me more. Tear down more statues. Say the revolution is coming. I can’t get enough of it.”

Trump suggested Tuesday that a push to remove Confederate monuments could lead to an erasure of history, and statues of George Washington also being removed.

