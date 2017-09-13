Steve Bannon in Hong Kong Speech: 'To Avoid a Trade War, China Must Cease Its Economic War Against America'

In a speech to the CLSA Investors’ Forum in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon stated that to avoid a trade war, China must cease its economic war on America.

In a separate interview on Tuesday with David Martosko of The Daily Mail, Bannon mentioned President Trump’s planned visit to China in November to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend economic summits. Bannon said Trump will seek common ground in a new trade relationship with China because “[t]here’s too much at stake to slip into a trade war right off the bat.”

“I think it has to be engagement [between] the United States and China. I think the November meeting with the president is going to really be that, and I think good things will come out of it.”

Bannon predicted Trump would be aggressive in pursuing America’s interests, but would still be able to “reach some sort of accommodation.”

“I think we’ll avoid a trade war simply for the fact that the president has shown that he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to protect American jobs, and to bring back manufacturing jobs,” he said.

