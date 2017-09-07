Steve Bannon: Mitch McConnell Demanded No More "Drain the Swamp" Talk

According to Steve Bannon, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded no more “drain the swamp” talk as part of an effort by establishment Republicans to “nullify the 2016 election”.

The revelation was made during Bannon’s interview with 60 Minutes, which is set to air this Sunday.

“The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election. That’s a brutal fact we have to face,” Bannon told Charlie Rose.

Bannon: "The Republican establishment is trying to nullify the 2016 election." Mitch McConnell demanded no more "drain the swamp" talk. pic.twitter.com/qcDSFAtH0a — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 7, 2017

Asked who exactly is trying to sabotage Trump, Bannon named Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan.

“They do not want Donald Trump’s populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented. It’s very obvious. It’s obvious as night follows day,” added Bannon.

Asked to illustrate an example of this sabotage, Bannon told Rose that towards the end of one of the first meetings in Trump Tower, McConnell told Trump and his team, “I don’t wanna hear any more of this ‘drain the swamp’ talk.”

“They’re not gonna help you unless they’re put on notice. They’re gonna be held accountable if they do not support the President of the United States. Right now there’s no accountability,” said Bannon, adding that he was “absolutely” going to war with the Republican establishment now that he was out of the White House.

