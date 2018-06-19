Steve Bannon predicts Mueller investigation will be suspended soon

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon suspects that special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe will be suspended in the near future.

In an interview with the National Interest published Monday, the former Breitbart News executive chairman claimed that recent developments concerning government misconduct — such as those involving FBI agents Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and “that whole crowd” — have jeopardized the “underpinnings of the whole Russia investigation.”

“That’s going to put the whole Mueller thing on hold,” Bannon said. “For right now. … I think you’re going to see in the coming week, you’re going to see a number of very sophisticated — and these are not Trump supporters — lawyers in town, in Washington, writing analysis. … They have to fully vet the underpinnings of the entire Mueller investigation.”

It was revealed last year that Strzok and Page had an affair and exchanged text messages critical of Trump. Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation upon the discovery of the texts, and Page resigned from her post last month.

