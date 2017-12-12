Steve Bannon: ‘There’s a Special Place in Hell' for Republicans Who Do Not Back Trump

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon had a stark warning for Republicans who push back against President Trump’s “America First” agenda and who don’t have his back in the capital.

“There’s a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better,” Bannon said.

Bannon was addressing a packed event in Midland City, Alabama, a day before voters go the polls in the Alabama Senate race between Republican Judge Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

Bannon’s remarks are similar to those made by first daughter Ivanka Trump in the wake of allegations of sexual impropriety made against Moore in November.

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Ivanka said in the wake of a bombshell Washington Post report detailing the allegations. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

Read more