Donald Trump’s former chief strategist has vowed to go to war against the president’s opponents, after being fired from his job at the White House.

Steve Bannon, who has returned as head of ultra-conservative website Breitbart News, said he would fight for the agenda that won Mr Trump the election.

“I’ve got my hands back on my weapons,” he said, “it’s Bannon the Barbarian.”

Mr Bannon helped shape the America First campaign message but fell foul of more moderate White House forces.

Read more