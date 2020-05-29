Steve Carell, Seth Rogen Among Celebs Donating Bail Money for Minneapolis Protesters

Actors Steve Carell and Seth Rogen are among the Hollywood celebrities donating money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit group raising money used to bail out protesters in Minneapolis as rioters and looters flood the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s police involved death.

The list of stars donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund reads like a who’s who of monied Hollywood elites — Don Cheadle, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, Janelle Monáe, Ben Schwartz, and actress Beanie Feldstein.

Riots have kicked off from Los Angeles to Minneapolis after video captured former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd pleading for air.

