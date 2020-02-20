Steve Scalise Owns Keith Ellison After Bizarre Claim He's Never Seen a "Bernie Bro Being Bad"

Congressman Steve Scalise responded to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s claim that he had never seen a “Bernie Bro being bad” by tweeting, “I can think of an example.”

Ellison tweeted, “I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear.”

I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020

He was presumably referring to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s assertion during last night’s Democratic debate when Buttigieg accused Sanders’ supporters and staffers of behaving in threatening ways, including by calling Nevada’s Culinary Union officials “bitches,” “whore,” “fucking scab,” and “evil, entitled assholes” in emails and phone calls.

Scalise’s “I can think of an example” response was in reference to the June 2017 incident when Scalise and other Republican lawmakers were targeted by gunman James Hodgkinson, a left-wing activist and vehement Bernie Sanders supporter.

I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020

Virginia Attorney General concluded Hodgkinson’s attack was “an act of terrorism…fueled by rage against Republican legislators.”

Scalise’s condition following the shooting was initially described as “critical” after he suffered fractured bones and internal bleeding.

So yes, that could adequately be described as a “Bernie bro being bad.”

Journalist Raheem Kassam also pointed out that Bernie staffers have repeatedly called for their political opponents to be sent to gulags.

