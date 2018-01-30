Steve Scalise Tells Illegal Immigrants To ‘Get In Line Like Everybody Else’

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise told illegal immigrants to “get in line” and wait their turn as Congress works to secure the southern border, Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.”

“We always forget America has the most generous immigration laws already. We let a million people in our country legally. Get in line like everybody else,” Scalise said. “And I think that’s a really good answer. You can stay here while you are doing it.”

Host Brian Kilmeade said allowing illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship could compromise border security.

“This is where the negotiation starts,” Scalise replied. “Obviously we’ve got differences on both sides. But let’s come together. We’re not that far apart believe it or not. There is a deal to be made. President Trump wants to get this worked out.”

Scalise said immigration reform must begin with border security and the construction of a wall, before Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) can be addressed.

“Let’s start seeing if we can get a consensus on everything from border security and it has to start with border security and building the wall,” he said. “And then addressing the DACA population and everything in between.”