Steve Wynn Resigns as CEO of Wynn Resorts, Company Says

Image Credits: Supermac1961 / Flickr.

Las Vegas business mogul and Wynn Resorts founder and CEO Steve Wynn resigned from his position Tuesday, according to a statement from the company, more than a week after he resigned as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman.

The decision came amid allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Wynn, detailed in a January report from The Wall Street Journal.

“It is with a collective heavy heart, that the board of directors of Wynn Resorts today accepted the resignation of our founder, CEO and friend Steve Wynn,” the statement from Boone Wayson, non-executive director of the board, said. “Steve Wynn is an industry giant. He is a philanthropist and a beloved leader and visionary. He played the pivotal role in transforming Las Vegas into the entertainment destination it is today. He also assembled a world-class team of executives that will continue to meet the high standards of excellence that Steve Wynn created and the Wynn brand has come to represent.”

Read more


Related Articles

Chipotle Cites Trump Tax Cuts While Announcing New Employee Bonuses

Chipotle Cites Trump Tax Cuts While Announcing New Employee Bonuses

Economy
Comments
Cryptocurrency market could hit $1 trillion this year with bitcoin surging to $50,000, experts say

Cryptocurrency market could hit $1 trillion this year with bitcoin surging to $50,000, experts say

Economy
Comments

Stock Markets/CryptoCoins – Gambling, Ponzi Scheme Conspiracy, Or DeepState Control?

Economy
Comments

One of the Greatest Squeezes of All Time?

Economy
Comments

One Hedge Fund Down As Much As 65%

Economy
Comments

Comments