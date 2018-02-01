Stephen King Celebrates Train Crash Involving Republican Lawmakers

Writer Stephen King has stoked controversy by appearing to welcome the train crash yesterday involving Republican lawmakers, tweeting that the accident was “karma”.

The chartered train collided with a garbage truck yesterday morning in Virginia, killing one person. The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to a retreat in West Virginia. No lawmakers or staff members were injured.

“A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma,” King tweeted earlier today.

A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

After an immediate backlash, the author followed up by tweeting, “Of COURSE sorry the truck driver died.”

Respondents expressed their outrage.

“There was a fatality in that wreck. But, yeah, laugh it up,” tweeted one.

“Was it karma when that van hit you?” asked another, referring to a 2000 incident when King was struck by a truck, leaving him with multiple injuries which almost cost him his leg.

“Wow…you people. Its responses like this that will keep folks like me, who are on the fence, to pull the Red lever moving forward,” responded Jed Hohlfeld.

In appearing to celebrate the train wreck, King is following the example of numerous other leftists who tweeted their pleasure at the accident as soon as the news broke.

Liberal author and CNN contributor Jonathan Tasini responded to the crash by tweeting, “God is working hard today to clean up the stink.”

CNN later claimed to have nothing to do with Tasini, despite Tasini describing himself as a “CNN talking head” in his own bio, and pinning a video in which he appeared on CNN to the top of his Twitter profile.

