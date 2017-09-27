Seagal: 'Enemies Within' Blocking Trump Agenda, NFL Kneelers 'Disgusting'

Legendary martial artist, Hollywood icon, and sheriff’s deputy, Steven Seagal, unloaded on NFL kneelers, subversives attempting to derail President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, and the unnecessary strain on Russian-American relations during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Seagal, who holds Russian citizenship and maintains a close friendship with Vladimir Putin, beamed in from Moscow to discuss current events with host Piers Morgan.

“We have a ton of enemies within,” Seagal responded when asked about his opinion on President Trump’s presidency thus far. “There is this whole group of leftover Obamaites who feel that they should overthrow Trump, and any decisions he makes and anything he tries to do.”

“He gets blocked so often from the enemies within, so it’s very difficult to anything.”

Morgan tied the Trump discussion into the ongoing controversy of anti-American protests taking place at major sporting events.

“I believe in free speech, I believe that everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, but I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America – or the world – hostage, by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views,” Seagal responded. “I think its outrageous. It’s a joke. It’s disgusting.”

“I respect the American flag, and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag, and I don’t understand or agree with this kind of behavior. I think it’s an outrage.”

Morgan pointed out that Americans who have readily accepted the Democrat-mainstream media’s conspiracy theory regarding ‘Trump-Russia election collusion’ could view Seagal’s opinions, coming directly from his literal position in Russia and figurative position as a friend of Putin, as further confirmation that the Kremlin somehow ‘hacked’ the presidential election to facilitate Trump’s crushing defeat of Hillary Clinton.

“Why don’t we be really honest here, Piers?” Seagal fired back. “Every country is involved in espionage – every single country.”

“The Americans spy. The British spy. The Russians spy. They all spy on each other.”

“However, for anyone to think that Vladimir Putin had anything to do with fixing the elections – or even that the Russians have that kind of technology – is stupid,” he continued. “We have a situation here where all of this is happening here, in my opinion, from astronomical propaganda, and this kind of propaganda is… creating a diversion so the people of the United States of America won’t really see what’s happening.”

Seagal concluded with a call for peace and friendship between America and Russia and their citizens, implying that a contrived animosity between them is fueled by disinformation that contradicts a logical and practical kinship between the two nations.

“I think most of the people in the United States of American, and most of the people in Russia, want to like each other, and we need each other,” Seagal asserted. “Russia and America should be great allies, and that’s the way it should be.”

Mr. Seagal has served in limited roles in law enforcement in multiple U.S. states, including under former Arizona sheriff, Joe Arpaio, and has a vested interest in border security.

