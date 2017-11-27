Steyer: We Can’t Wait To Impeach Trump

Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and liberal mega-donor, told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that President Donald Trump should be impeached as soon as possible.

The San Francisco-based mega donor financed a nationwide ad campaign urging Trump’s removal from office by Congress for a variety of alleged offenses, including collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election and heightened tensions with North Korea. He put $20 million behind a national ad campaign urging impeachment, which includes both television and digital ads.

“He is an urgent threat to the American people,” Steyer said. “So to sit here and wait doing absolutely nothing is the wrong thing to do.”

Long a generous financial supporter of liberal causes, Steyer is now considering his own prospects as a candidate for public office. He is exploring a big for governor of California in 2018.